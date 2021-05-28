Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.58. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

