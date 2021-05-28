Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

