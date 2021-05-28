Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,110.73 or 1.00091957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

