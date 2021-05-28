Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Holdings Lowered by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,344 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Redfin worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Redfin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. 12,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,632. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,470.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

