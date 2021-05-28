RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Cap of $142.11 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $142.11 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00394739 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00173877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00270167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004730 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

