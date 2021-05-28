RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 17,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,635. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $338.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

