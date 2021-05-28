Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Short Interest Update

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RBZHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,779. Reebonz has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

