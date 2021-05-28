Reef Price Up 6.6% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $347.56 million and approximately $310.42 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00081482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

