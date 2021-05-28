Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 750,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00.

KREF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 325,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

