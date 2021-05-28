Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Insider Scott Douglas Brown Sells 5,084 Shares

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RBC opened at $141.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

