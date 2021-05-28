Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.50 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $64.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

