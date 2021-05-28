Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 243,090 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $23.37 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

