Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,090 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

