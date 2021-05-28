Ren (REN) Reaches Market Cap of $544.23 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $544.23 million and $84.32 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00909934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.81 or 0.09331319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

