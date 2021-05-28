Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $144.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the lowest is $141.02 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $585.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,791. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 127.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02. Repligen has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

