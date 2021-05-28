Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

