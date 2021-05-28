Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$9.79 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.48.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

