Research Analysts Set Expectations for PBF Energy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.