ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $219.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $206.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.43.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $205.96 on Thursday. ResMed has a one year low of $154.20 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

