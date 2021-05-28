Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the April 29th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,391.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:RSNHF remained flat at $$4.37 during trading hours on Friday. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

