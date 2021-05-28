Reviewing Barclays (NYSE:BCS) & The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barclays and The Freedom Bank of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 3 7 0 2.55 The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barclays and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.95 billion 1.65 $3.06 billion $0.49 21.69 The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 3.00 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 12.64% 4.18% 0.21% The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barclays beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

