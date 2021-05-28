REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE REX opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a PE ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

