REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Large Volume Increase

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,964 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $96.82.
REX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $580.62 million, a P/E ratio of 181.89 and a beta of 1.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
