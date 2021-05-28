REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Large Volume Increase

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,964 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $96.82.

REX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $580.62 million, a P/E ratio of 181.89 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

