Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,379 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,781 shares of company stock valued at $95,833,526. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.