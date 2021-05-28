Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,439 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Capri worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

