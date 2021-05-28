Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,638 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of ON opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $44.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

