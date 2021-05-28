Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $83,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $68,602,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

