Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 573,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

