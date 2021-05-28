Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce $217.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $219.79 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $210.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 670,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107,763 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

