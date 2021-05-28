Rigel Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,791.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $71,201.33 and $12,791.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.96 or 0.00045071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00340828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00186871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00035850 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.86 or 0.00871453 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.