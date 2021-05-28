Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rimini Street and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.76 $12.98 million $0.41 16.49 MSCI $1.70 billion 22.57 $601.82 million $7.83 59.31

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -3.81% -11.48% 8.86% MSCI 37.02% -173.63% 16.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rimini Street and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 3 0 2.75 MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rimini Street currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.33%. MSCI has a consensus target price of $497.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than MSCI.

Summary

MSCI beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes; various managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The All Other Â- ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk and opportunities in financial markets; and data and rating products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The All Other Â- Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analytics for funds, investors, and managers; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

