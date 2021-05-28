RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at BTIG Research

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $258.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.90. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,033.56 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $16,604,741 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.