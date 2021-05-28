Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 544,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,439 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.