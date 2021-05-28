RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 34,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,416. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

