RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $89.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,243,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 12.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $89,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 175,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,051,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 7,020,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

