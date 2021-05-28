RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 439 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,390. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.