RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.34. 185,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.85 and a 200-day moving average of $362.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

