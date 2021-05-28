RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 15,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,177. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

