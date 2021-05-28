RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,137 shares of company stock worth $25,894,616 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.