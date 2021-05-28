RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $3,862,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 245,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,343,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

