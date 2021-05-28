Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on RHHVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

RHHVF opened at $346.06 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $378.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.68 and a 200-day moving average of $338.34.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

