Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on RHHVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

RHHVF opened at $346.06 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $378.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.68 and a 200-day moving average of $338.34.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.