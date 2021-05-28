Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $424.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

