Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,777. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after buying an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,437,000 after buying an additional 835,390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,921,000 after buying an additional 761,928 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,357,000 after buying an additional 543,997 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

