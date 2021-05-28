Royal Bank of Canada Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

