Royal Bank of Canada Increases International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Price Target to $11.00

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. International General Insurance has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,993 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 703.0% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 153,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 134,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

