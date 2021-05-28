Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $117.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.72.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.49. 89,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

