Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,268. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

