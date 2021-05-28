Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$131.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.98.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,730. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$88.99 and a 1 year high of C$126.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$119.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.