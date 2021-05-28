Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$131.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.98.
Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,730. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$88.99 and a 1 year high of C$126.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$119.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
