Royce & Associates LP Acquires 99,921 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 99,921 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $40,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 258,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

OLN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,388. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

