Royce & Associates LP Has $32.81 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77,129 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $32,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 21.8% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,580. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,685 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.